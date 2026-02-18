Garrett Mitchell News: Full-go after shoulder surgery
Mitchell (shoulder) said Wednesday that he received full clearance for baseball activities in early February, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Mitchell was limited to only 25 games in 2025 before requiring a second surgery on his left shoulder, but he will not have any restrictions this spring. The 27-year-old has been plagued by injuries in his career, having never played more than 69 contests in any big-league season. Mitchell will compete for the Brewers' center-field job this spring.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Garrett Mitchell See More
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Late-Round Hitters to Target19 days ago
-
General MLB Article
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker71 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest139 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer151 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Respect Your Elders162 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Garrett Mitchell See More