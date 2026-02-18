Garrett Mitchell News: Full-go after shoulder surgery

Mitchell (shoulder) said Wednesday that he received full clearance for baseball activities in early February, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Mitchell was limited to only 25 games in 2025 before requiring a second surgery on his left shoulder, but he will not have any restrictions this spring. The 27-year-old has been plagued by injuries in his career, having never played more than 69 contests in any big-league season. Mitchell will compete for the Brewers' center-field job this spring.