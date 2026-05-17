Garrett Mitchell News: Goes yard in loss

Mitchell went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Twins.

Mitchell homered in the fourth inning off Bailey Ober. Across seven games after returning from an illness, Mitchell has gone 6-for-23 (.261) with three extra-base hits, two RBI, one stolen base and a 1:11 BB:K. The outfielder continues to see strong-side platoon work in center field. He's batting .223 with a .700 OPS, two homers, 23 RBI, 18 runs scored, six stolen bases, eight doubles and one triple over 147 plate appearances this season.