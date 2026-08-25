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Garrett Mitchell News: Good to go Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

Mitchell (forearm) is starting in center field and batting seventh Tuesday against the Mets, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Mitchell departed Sunday's game versus Atlanta with a forearm contusion after being hit by a pitch, but he's set to go following Monday's team off day. The 28-year-old has two doubles and a homer over his past three games, with those three-extra base hits being his first since Aug. 6.

Garrett Mitchell
Milwaukee Brewers
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