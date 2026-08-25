Garrett Mitchell News: Good to go Tuesday
Mitchell (forearm) is starting in center field and batting seventh Tuesday against the Mets, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Mitchell departed Sunday's game versus Atlanta with a forearm contusion after being hit by a pitch, but he's set to go following Monday's team off day. The 28-year-old has two doubles and a homer over his past three games, with those three-extra base hits being his first since Aug. 6.
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