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Garrett Mitchell News: Huge performance in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Mitchell went 3-for-4 with a home run, two doubles, three RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's 7-4 win over the Mariners.

Mitchell tallied three extra-base hits after missing one game with a sore foot, highlighted by a solo shot in the eighth inning. The 27-year-old has now gone 7-for-10 over his past two games, though he's still sporting a lowly .654 OPS through 17 August contests. On the year, he's slashing .261/.356/.421 with nine homers, 54 RBI, 54 runs scored and 12 steals across 425 plate appearances.

Garrett Mitchell
Milwaukee Brewers
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