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Garrett Mitchell News: Idle Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Mitchell is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox.

Mitchell has started the season strong with two hits, three walks, two stolen bases, three RBI and two runs through the Brewers' first two games, but he'll hit the bench along with fellow left-handed hitters Christian Yelich, Jake Bauers and David Hamilton as Milwaukee stocks up on extra right-handed bats to counter White Sox southpaw Anthony Kay. Blake Perkins will cover center field in Mitchell's place Sunday.

Garrett Mitchell
Milwaukee Brewers
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