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Garrett Mitchell News: Left out against lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Mitchell is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Blue Jays.

With lefty Patrick Corbin on the hill for Toronto, the left-handed-hitting Mitchell will hit the bench as the Brewers stock up on extra right-handed bats. Brandon Lockridge will slide over to center field to replace Mitchell, who is sitting on a robust .412 on-base percentage for the season while walking at an impressive 19.6 percent clip over his 52 plate appearances.

Garrett Mitchell
Milwaukee Brewers
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