Garrett Mitchell headshot

Garrett Mitchell News: Not in Tuesday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 1, 2025 at 3:31pm

Mitchell is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Royals.

Mitchell started in center field for the first four games of the season but will sit Tuesday after going 3-for-12 with two runs and four strikeouts. Sal Frelick is shifting to center while Christian Yelich receives a second straight start in the outfield, opening up designated hitter for William Contreras.

Garrett Mitchell
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
