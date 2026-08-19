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Garrett Mitchell News: Out of lineup against righty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 19, 2026 at 4:16pm

Mitchell is not in the lineup for Wednesday's contest against the Mariners.

Logan Gilbert is on the bump for the Mariners, marking the first time since July 7 that the left-handed-hitting Mitchell isn't starting versus a righty hurler. Luis Lara will handle center field and Jake Bauers will be in right field for Milwaukee.

Garrett Mitchell
Milwaukee Brewers
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