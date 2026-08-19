Garrett Mitchell News: Out of lineup against righty
Mitchell is not in the lineup for Wednesday's contest against the Mariners.
Logan Gilbert is on the bump for the Mariners, marking the first time since July 7 that the left-handed-hitting Mitchell isn't starting versus a righty hurler. Luis Lara will handle center field and Jake Bauers will be in right field for Milwaukee.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Garrett Mitchell See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target4 days ago
-
Home Runs
Home Run Props Today: Free MLB Home Run Prediction Model for Saturday (Aug. 15)4 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target11 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target18 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
Week 17 FAAB Results23 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Garrett Mitchell See More