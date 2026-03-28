Garrett Mitchell News: Posts two steals in win
Mitchell went 2-for-4 with a walk, two RBI, one run scored and two stolen bases in Saturday's 6-1 win over the White Sox.
Mitchell made an impact from the outset, tallying a two-run single in the first inning and recording his first multi-steal game since last April. The 27-year-old has started each of the Brewers' first two games, reaching base multiple times in both. While durability has long been a concern, he's off to a strong start as the team's center fielder.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Garrett Mitchell See More
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: NL Central23 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Late-Round Hitters to Target57 days ago
-
General MLB Article
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker109 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest177 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer189 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Garrett Mitchell See More