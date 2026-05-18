Garrett Mitchell headshot

Garrett Mitchell News: Receiving evening off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Mitchell is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Cubs.

The Brewers will give the left-handed-hitting Mitchell a breather Monday while southpaw Shota Imanaga takes the hill for the Cubs. Jackson Chourio will slide over from his usual spot in left field to replace Mitchell in center.

Garrett Mitchell
Milwaukee Brewers
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