Garrett Mitchell News: Receiving evening off
Mitchell is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Cubs.
The Brewers will give the left-handed-hitting Mitchell a breather Monday while southpaw Shota Imanaga takes the hill for the Cubs. Jackson Chourio will slide over from his usual spot in left field to replace Mitchell in center.
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