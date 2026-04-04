Garrett Mitchell News: Records career-high five RBI
Mitchell went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and five RBI in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Royals.
Mitchell set a career-high mark Saturday while amassing five RBI. The outfielder also went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in the nightcap. He is finding a groove at the plate, recording at least one extra-base hit in three consecutive games while tallying eight RBI over that stretch. Mitchell also has three stolen bases on the year thus far, and he should continue work on the strong side of a platoon in center field with Blake Perkins.
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