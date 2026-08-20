Garrett Mitchell News: Returning to lineup Thursday
Mitchell (foot) will start in center field and bat seventh in Thursday's game against the Mariners.
Mitchell was held out of action Wednesday due to a sore foot, but he is feeling well enough to return to action for Thursday's series finale. The outfielder has been scuffling so far in August with a .173/.307/.192 batting line.
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