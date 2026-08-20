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Garrett Mitchell News: Returning to lineup Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Mitchell (foot) will start in center field and bat seventh in Thursday's game against the Mariners.

Mitchell was held out of action Wednesday due to a sore foot, but he is feeling well enough to return to action for Thursday's series finale. The outfielder has been scuffling so far in August with a .173/.307/.192 batting line.

Garrett Mitchell
Milwaukee Brewers
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