Garrett Mitchell News: Shines in spring game
Mitchell went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double, four RBI and a walk in Thursday's spring game against the Rockies.
Mitchell had recorded only five plate appearances all spring prior to Thursday, but he showed no signs of rust, opening the contest with a homer and reaching twice afterward. Health has always been the biggest question for Mitchell, who did not take the field after April last year due to a shoulder injury that ultimately required surgery. He is healthy now, and if he remains so he is slated to open the season as the primary option in center field for the Brewers.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Garrett Mitchell See More
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: NL CentralYesterday
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Late-Round Hitters to Target35 days ago
-
General MLB Article
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker87 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest155 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer167 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Garrett Mitchell See More