Garrett Mitchell News: Sitting against lefty
Mitchell is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks.
With the Diamondbacks sending southpaw Eduardo Rodriguez to the bump, Mitchell will hit the bench along with fellow left-handed hitters Sal Frelick and David Hamilton. Blake Perkins will draw the start in center field in Mitchell's stead.
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