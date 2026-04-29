Garrett Mitchell headshot

Garrett Mitchell News: Sitting against lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Mitchell is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks.

With the Diamondbacks sending southpaw Eduardo Rodriguez to the bump, Mitchell will hit the bench along with fellow left-handed hitters Sal Frelick and David Hamilton. Blake Perkins will draw the start in center field in Mitchell's stead.

Garrett Mitchell
Milwaukee Brewers
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