Garrett Mitchell News: Sitting against lefty again
Mitchell is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers.
The left-handed-hitting Mitchell will be held out of the starting nine for the second straight day while the Brewers oppose another southpaw (Tarik Skubal). Luis Lara will replace Mitchell in center field and will bat second.
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