Garrett Mitchell News: Sitting against southpaw
Mitchell is not in the Brewers' starting lineup against the Giants on Monday.
San Francisco is sending left-hander Robbie Ray to the hill, so Mitchell will begin Monday's game in the dugout while Isaac Collins joins Sal Frelick and Jackson Chourio in the outfield. Mitchell has begun the season slashing .222/.295/.333 with one stolen base, seven runs scored and three RBI in 62 plate appearances.
