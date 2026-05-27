Garrett Mitchell News: Socks three-run homer

Mitchell went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run and three strikeouts in Tuesday's win over the Cardinals.

Mitchell launched his third homer of the season in the fifth inning off reliever Ryan Fernandez. He's been seeing the ball well of late and has hit safely in seven of his last eight games, hitting .360 with a 1.087 OPS, two homers, two doubles, six RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base over that stretch.