Garrett Mitchell News: Socks three-run homer
Mitchell went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run and three strikeouts in Tuesday's win over the Cardinals.
Mitchell launched his third homer of the season in the fifth inning off reliever Ryan Fernandez. He's been seeing the ball well of late and has hit safely in seven of his last eight games, hitting .360 with a 1.087 OPS, two homers, two doubles, six RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base over that stretch.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Garrett Mitchell See More
-
Top Prospects To Stash
Top Prospects to Stash as May ConcludesYesterday
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target4 days ago
-
Top Prospects To Stash
Top Prospects to Stash as Youth Movements Continue8 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target11 days ago
-
Top Prospects To Stash
Top Prospects to Stash with Promotions Picking Up15 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Garrett Mitchell See More