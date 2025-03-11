Fantasy Baseball
Garrett Mitchell headshot

Garrett Mitchell News: Swinging it this spring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Mitchell went 1-for-3 with an RBI in Monday's spring game.

Mitchell picked up at least one base knock in six of his last seven spring appearances, and since the start of that stretch he has racked up three doubles and a homer. Health has been an issue for Mitchell, but he posted an .811 OPS last season, and if he can stay on the field his counting stats appear primed to pick up in 2025.

