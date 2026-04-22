Garrett Stubbs News: Call-up official

The Phillies selected Stubbs' contract from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

He'll join the big club as a replacement for top catcher J.T. Realmuto (back), who was placed on the 10-day injured list. Rafael Marchan will draw the start behind the plate in Wednesday's game against the Cubs and will likely see the larger share of playing time at catcher while Realmuto is out, though Stubbs should be in line for at least a couple starts per week. After failing to win a spot on the Phillies' Opening Day roster, Stubbs shined early on at Triple-A, slashing .289/.413/.632 with three home runs and three stolen bases across 46 plate appearances.