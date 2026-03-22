Garrett Stubbs headshot

Garrett Stubbs News: Could be on move

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 22, 2026 at 7:07pm

Stubbs will be designated for assignment if the Phillies are unable to trade the 32-year-old catcher prior to Wednesday, Ty Daubert of PhilliesNation.com reports.

The Phillies will head into Opening Day with J.T. Realmuto and Rafael Marchan as their two catchers, and since Stubbs has no minor-league options remaining, he'll have to be exposed to waivers if he isn't dealt. In an effort to strengthen his case for a roster spot, Stubbs played some third base and left field during the Grapefruit League, but it wasn't enough for the Phillies to keep him over Marchan.

Garrett Stubbs
Philadelphia Phillies
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