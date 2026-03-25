Garrett Stubbs News: Exits 40-man roster
The Phillies designated Stubbs for assignment Wednesday.
Stubbs lost out to Rafael Marchan for the Phillies' backup catcher job and is now without a spot on the 40-man roster. The 32-year-old has slashed only .215/.293/.310 in parts of seven big-league seasons, but catching depth is always a commodity so he could be scooped up on waivers.
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