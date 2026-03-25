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Garrett Stubbs News: Exits 40-man roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

The Phillies designated Stubbs for assignment Wednesday.

Stubbs lost out to Rafael Marchan for the Phillies' backup catcher job and is now without a spot on the 40-man roster. The 32-year-old has slashed only .215/.293/.310 in parts of seven big-league seasons, but catching depth is always a commodity so he could be scooped up on waivers.

Garrett Stubbs
Philadelphia Phillies
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