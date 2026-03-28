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Garrett Stubbs News: Outrighted to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Stubbs cleared waivers Saturday and was outrighted to Triple-A Lehigh Valley, Lochlahn March of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Stubbs was DFA'd after losing the race for the backup catcher job in Philadelphia to Rafael Marchan but will remain in the organization. The 32-year-old Stubbs slashed .265/.352/.402 across 307 plate appearances in Triple-A last season and would likely return to the majors if J.T. Realmuto or Marchan had to miss any amount of time.

Garrett Stubbs
Philadelphia Phillies
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