Garrett Stubbs News: Promotion imminent

The Phillies are expected to call up Stubbs from Triple-A Lehigh Valley prior to Wednesday's game against the Cubs, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

J.T. Realmuto (lower back) is headed to the injured list, so Stubbs will join up with the big club to provide the Phillies with a second option at catcher. According to Gelb, the Phillies are expected to have Stubbs split time behind the dish with Rafael Marchan, who beat out the former for the No. 2 job during spring training. In addition to making starts at catcher for Lehigh Valley, Stubbs has also seen action at third base and in left field this season.