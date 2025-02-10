Garrett Whitlock Injury: Facing hitters Tuesday

Whitlock (elbow) will face hitters Tuesday, Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe reports.

Whitlock underwent an internal bracing procedure on his right elbow last May, but since he will be used as a full-time reliever this season, he is expected to be ready for a normal spring training and be part of Boston's Opening Day bullpen. The 28-year-old could even find himself in the mix for saves, although he is probably no better than third or fourth in the pecking order as things stand right now.