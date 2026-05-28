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Garrett Whitlock Injury: Placed on IL with knee inflammation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 28, 2026 at 12:57pm

The Red Sox placed Whitlock on the 15-day injured list Thursday with left knee inflammation, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Whitlock had been unavailable to pitch the last few days after hurting his knee on a wet mound during his last appearance Sunday versus the Twins. The Red Sox wanted to give him time to improve in hopes that he could avoid the injured list, but an IL stint was ultimately deemed necessary. Tyler Samaniego is absorbing Whitlock's spot on the roster and in the bullpen.

Garrett Whitlock
Boston Red Sox
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