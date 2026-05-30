Garrett Whitlock headshot

Garrett Whitlock Injury: Shutting down from throwing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2026

Whitlock (knee) threw from flat ground Thursday but has been shut down after experiencing discomfort, MLB.com reports.

Whitlock attempted to throw after getting a pain-killing injection, but it appears he starting throwing too soon. As a result, the right-hander will be shut down for a period of three or four days. Despite the setback, the club believes his stay on the 15-day injured list should be for the minimum. Whitlock is eligible to return June 9.

Garrett Whitlock
Boston Red Sox
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