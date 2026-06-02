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Garrett Whitlock Injury: Throws side session

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

Whitlock (knee) "felt really good" while throwing a side session Tuesday, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

The right-hander was shut down from throwing for a few days late last week after experiencing some knee discomfort following an injection, but he's now returned to mound work with no issues. Whitlock landed on the shelf May 28 due to knee inflammation and may not need an extended stay on the IL if he continues building his throwing program back up with no further issues.

Garrett Whitlock
Boston Red Sox
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