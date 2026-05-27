Garrett Whitlock headshot

Garrett Whitlock Injury: Unavailable due to sore knee

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

Whitlock has been unavailable to pitch since tweaking his left knee on a wet mound in his last appearance Sunday against the Twins, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Whitlock underwent an MRI, which came back negative. The Red Sox do not anticipate the reliever requiring a stint on the injured list, but they would like to avoid using Whitlock for a few more days to allow for additional rest. Whitlock has collected a 3.20 ERA, nine holds and a 25:6 K:BB over 19.2 innings in a setup role for Boston this season.

Garrett Whitlock
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Garrett Whitlock See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Garrett Whitlock See More
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves Over the Long Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves Over the Long Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
Yesterday
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
5 days ago
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
5 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
12 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
15 days ago