Garrett Whitlock News: Expected back Monday
Boston is expecting Whitlock (paternity leave) to return to the team Monday, Chris Henrique of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.
Whitlock has been away from the team since Friday while welcoming his second child into the world. The righty reliever should be back with Boston for the team's series opener at home versus Milwaukee. Whitlock has yet to give a up a run through three outings spanning three innings this season.
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