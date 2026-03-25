Garrett Whitlock headshot

Garrett Whitlock News: Impressive in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 25, 2026 at 10:50am

Whitlock threw a perfect inning while striking out one batter in a 9-6 loss against Minnesota on Monday.

Whitlock appeared in four games this spring for Boston, allowing zero earned runs in four innings pitched. The right-hander also recorded four appearances for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic, allowing just one earned run in 3.1 innings. The 29-year-old posted a career-best 31 percent strikeout rate while putting up a 2.25 ERA for Boston in 2025. Whitlock once again will serve as a high-leverage arm for a Boston bullpen that still features Aroldis Chapman and Greg Weissert but a mix of unproven arms after that.

Garrett Whitlock
Boston Red Sox
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