Garrett Whitlock News: Makes spring debut

Whitlock allowed an unearned run on one hit and struck out one over one inning in Friday's spring game against the Marlins.

Whitlock made his Grapefruit League debut Friday and worked the fourth inning when Miami's regulars were still in the lineup. He's spent the last 10 months in rehab and recovering from an internal brace procedure. Boston manager Alex Cora sees him as a high-leverage reliever that can throw multiple innings.