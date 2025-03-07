Garrett Whitlock News: Spring debut set

Whitlock will make his spring debut Friday against the Marlins, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Whitlock was on a specific throwing schedule this spring after his recovery from an internal brace procedure, which included planned one-week downtimes, which the team described as "de-load" weeks. He'll pitch Friday in relief of starter Walker Buehler. Red Sox manager Alex Cora sees Whitlock has a high-leverage, multi-inning weapon that can deployed in the late innings. Save opportunities are not out of the question, but the Red Sox have Liam Hendriks, Aroldis Chapman and Justin Slaten pegged for closing out games.