Garrett Whitlock News: Two bridge innings in win

Whitlock allowed one hit and struck out four over two scoreless innings to earn a hold in Wednesday's 1-0 win over the Rays.

The Red Sox received stellar work from the bullpen, which allowed one hit and struck out nine over 4.1 innings. Whitlock, who made his fifth multi-inning appearance, threw 24 pitches (21 strikes) to navigate the seventh and eighth innings for his second hold. That set up the save for Justin Slaten. Whitlock sports a 2.31 ERA with nine hits and four walks while striking out 15 over 11.2 innings (seven outings).