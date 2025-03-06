Gary Sanchez News: Back in action Thursday

Sanchez (illness) will start at catcher and bat seventh in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Pirates, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Sanchez has been out since Monday due to an illness, but he seems to have recovered ahead of Thursday's contest. The 32-year-old backstop is 2-for-10 with two walks and five strikeouts so far this spring, and he still projects to make the Opening Day roster as Adley Rutschman's backup.