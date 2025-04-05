Gary Sanchez News: Collects first hit of season

Sanchez went 1-for-3 with a walk and two RBI in Saturday's game against the Royals.

Sanchez drew his third start of the season Saturday and recorded his first hit of the campaign on a two-RBI single in the second inning. He's started every third game behind the dish to give Adley Rutschman rest, and he's likely to remain strictly a backup given the presence of Rutschman and Baltimore's wide range of options at designated hitter.