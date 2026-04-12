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Gary Sanchez News: Comes off bench, slugs homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 13, 2026 at 7:43am

Sanchez went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run in Sunday's 8-6 loss to the Nationals.

Sanchez didn't start Sunday but was thrust into designated-hitter duties for the Brewers in the bottom of the fifth inning after Christian Yelich (hamstring) was removed from the game. In his second at-bat, the 33-year-old launched his fourth long ball of the season to pull the Brewers back to even after they saw a one-run lead become a three-run deficit just a half-inning prior. Though he's appeared in just nine games and logged 28 plate appearances, Sanchez has been exceptional in the limited sample with a .273/.429/.818 slash line. With the Brewers manager Pat Murphy expressing concern after the game about Yelich's health, Sanchez could be primed to receive more regular playing time if Yelich requires a stint on the injured list.

Gary Sanchez
Milwaukee Brewers
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