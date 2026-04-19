Gary Sanchez News: Drives in two Sunday
Sanchez went 1-for-4 with two RBI in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Marlins.
Sanchez came through in a key spot late, lining a two-run single to right-center in the eighth inning with the bases loaded to cut into Miami's lead. It was the 33-year-old's only hit of the game after starting the contest 0-for-3, but it kept Milwaukee within striking distance. In his return season with the Brewers, Sanchez has provided strong power production, slashing .238/.429/.619 with five home runs, 11 RBI and eight runs scored across 56 plate appearances.
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