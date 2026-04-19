Gary Sanchez headshot

Gary Sanchez News: Drives in two Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Sanchez went 1-for-4 with two RBI in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Marlins.

Sanchez came through in a key spot late, lining a two-run single to right-center in the eighth inning with the bases loaded to cut into Miami's lead. It was the 33-year-old's only hit of the game after starting the contest 0-for-3, but it kept Milwaukee within striking distance. In his return season with the Brewers, Sanchez has provided strong power production, slashing .238/.429/.619 with five home runs, 11 RBI and eight runs scored across 56 plate appearances.

Gary Sanchez
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gary Sanchez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gary Sanchez See More
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 16
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 16
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
3 days ago
PrizePicks MLB: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 16
MLB
PrizePicks MLB: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 16
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
3 days ago
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
3 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
MLB FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
14 days ago