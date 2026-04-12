Gary Sanchez News: Homers in relief
Sanchez went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run in Sunday's 8-6 loss to the Nationals.
Sanchez wasn't expecting to play Sunday but was thrust into designated-hitter duties after Christian Yelich (hamstring) was removed early. In his second at-bat, the 33-year-old launched a three-run home run to pull the Brewers back to even after they saw a one-run lead become a three-run deficit just a half-inning prior. It's been a relatively small sample size (nine games, 22 at-bats), but Sanchez is slashing an impressive .273/.429/.818 with four home runs this year.
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