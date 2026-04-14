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Gary Sanchez News: Launches another homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Sanchez went 1-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run scored during the Brewers' 9-7 extra-inning loss to the Blue Jays on Tuesday.

Sanchez extended Milwaukee's lead to 4-2 in the seventh inning after he took Braydon Fisher deep to left field for a solo homer. Sanchez has homered in back-to-back games and is up to five long shots on the year, which is tied with Jake Bauers for most on the Brewers. Sanchez has been serving as the team's backup catcher behind William Contreras for most of the season but was the DH against Toronto, and the former should continue to see more playing time until at least mid-May, when Christian Yelich (groin) is estimated to return from the 10-day injured list.

Gary Sanchez
Milwaukee Brewers
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