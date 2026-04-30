Gary Sanchez headshot

Gary Sanchez News: Losing work to Tyler Black

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 30, 2026 at 10:30am

Sanchez is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Sanchez will hit the bench for the fourth time in the Brewers' last five matchups versus a right-handed starting pitcher. Christian Yelich (groin) remains on the shelf, but Tyler Black appears to have moved ahead of Sanchez on the depth chart as Milwaukee's preferred option at designated hitter against righties. Even though he no longer looks to be a full-time player, Sanchez still carries some appeal in leagues that start two catchers. He's compiled a .230 average to go with five home runs, 14 RBI and 10 runs across 77 plate appearances on the season.

Gary Sanchez
Milwaukee Brewers
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