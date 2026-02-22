Gary Sanchez headshot

Gary Sanchez News: Making 2026 spring debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Sanchez (knee) will DH and bat second for Sunday's spring training game against Kansas City.

Sanchez missed the final months of the 2025 season with a knee injury, but he's seemingly fully recovered from the injury. The veteran catcher returns to Milwaukee after a one-year stint in Baltimore, where he slashed .231/.297/.418 with five home runs, 24 RBI and 13 runs scored across 101 plate appearances. The 33-year-old catcher is slated to back up William Contreras, but could see occasional playing time at DH.

Gary Sanchez
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
