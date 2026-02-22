Gary Sanchez News: Making 2026 spring debut
Sanchez (knee) will DH and bat second for Sunday's spring training game against Kansas City.
Sanchez missed the final months of the 2025 season with a knee injury, but he's seemingly fully recovered from the injury. The veteran catcher returns to Milwaukee after a one-year stint in Baltimore, where he slashed .231/.297/.418 with five home runs, 24 RBI and 13 runs scored across 101 plate appearances. The 33-year-old catcher is slated to back up William Contreras, but could see occasional playing time at DH.
