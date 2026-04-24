Gary Sanchez headshot

Gary Sanchez News: Not in Friday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Sanchez is not in the Brewers' starting lineup against the Pirates on Friday.

Sanchez has been seeing more time as the Brewers' designated hitter in the absence of Christian Yelich (groin), but the former will be idle for the start of Friday's contest while Tyler Black operates as the team's DH and bats in the cleanup spot. Over his last 10 games, Sanchez has gone 8-for-35 (.229) with two home runs and eight RBI.

Gary Sanchez
Milwaukee Brewers
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