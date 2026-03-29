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Gary Sanchez News: Smacks two-run shot in 2026 debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Sanchez went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run during the Brewers' 9-7 win over the White Sox on Sunday.

Sanchez made his first start of the season Sunday at first base as the Brewers opted to sit the lefty-hitting Jake Bauers against White Sox southpaw Anthony Kay, and Sanchez put Milwaukee on the board with a two-run homer in the first inning. Sanchez signed a one-year deal with the Brewers in February after spending the 2025 season with the Orioles, where he appeared in just 30 regular-season games. He could see some regular playing time at first base and behind home plate this season on days where one or both of Bauers and William Contreras are rested or serving as the team's DH.

Gary Sanchez
Milwaukee Brewers
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