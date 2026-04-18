Gavin Collyer headshot

Gavin Collyer News: Earns first MLB win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 18, 2026 at 4:45am

Collyer (1-0) allowed one hit and one walk while striking out two over 1.1 innings to earn the win in Friday's 5-0 victory over Seattle.

Collyer entered the fifth inning with Texas leading, 2-0, after an uncharacteristically shaky outing from starter Jacob deGrom, who needed 88 pitches to get through four innings. The rookie reliever worked into the sixth inning to pick up his first MLB win. Collyer was added to a bullpen that lost two relievers to injury and is unsettled at closer. Despite the early hurdles, the 'pen ranks second in the majors with a 2.78 ERA across 74.1 innings.

Gavin Collyer
Texas Rangers
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