Gavin Collyer headshot

Gavin Collyer News: Moves up to majors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

The Rangers recalled Collyer from Triple-A Round Rock on Sunday.

Collyer will be up with the Rangers for the second time in 2026 after posting a 2.84 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 10:8 K:BB in 12.2 innings over 14 appearances during a month-long stint in the majors earlier in the season. The right-hander is expected to fill a low-leverage role out of the bullpen.

Gavin Collyer
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gavin Collyer See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gavin Collyer See More
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
2 days ago
Farm Futures: Relief Pitching Prospect Rankings
MLB
Farm Futures: Relief Pitching Prospect Rankings
Author Image
James Anderson
26 days ago