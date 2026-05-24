Gavin Collyer News: Moves up to majors

The Rangers recalled Collyer from Triple-A Round Rock on Sunday.

Collyer will be up with the Rangers for the second time in 2026 after posting a 2.84 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 10:8 K:BB in 12.2 innings over 14 appearances during a month-long stint in the majors earlier in the season. The right-hander is expected to fill a low-leverage role out of the bullpen.