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Gavin Fien News: Back in action at Single-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Fien (wrist) was activated from the 7-day injured list by Single-A Fredericksburg on Wednesday, Spencer Nusbaum of The Athletic reports.

Fien has finally been cleared to return to action after being shelved since early April with a left wrist injury. Acquired from the Rangers over the offseason in the MacKenzie Gore trade, Fien was 2-for-17 at the dish in his first four contests for Fredericksburg before getting hurt.

Gavin Fien
Washington Nationals
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