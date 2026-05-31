Gavin Fien News: Shifted to outfield

Fien has exclusively played in the outfield for Single-A Fredericksburg this season, seeing four games in center field and seven in right field while also DHing in five games.

The 19-year-old was drafted as a shortstop by the Rangers with the 12th overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft, but since being acquired by the Nationals in the offseason MacKenzie Gore trade, he's been shifted to the outfield. Eli Willits, the first overall pick in that draft class, is also at Fredericksburg and is a better defensive shortstop, while Ronny Cruz and Devin Fitz-Gerald are both ahead of Fien in the pipeline at High-A, so a position switch may have been prompted by a need to make sure he gets consistent at-bats. Fien hasn't yet found his rhythm at the plate since returning from a wrist injury in mid-May, slashing .174/.296/.283 with a 29.6 percent strikeout rate in 54 plate appearances.