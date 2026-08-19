Gavin Hollowell Injury: Starts up throwing program
Cubs manager Craig Counsell said Wednesday that Hollowell (shoulder) has resumed a throwing program, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Counsell didn't offer any specifics regarding where Hollowell stands in his progression, but the skipper noted that the right-hander ended up being shut down from throwing a little longer than anticipated after hitting the shelf July 31 due to shoulder inflammation. Deployed mostly in lower-leverage spots during his time with the Cubs this season, Hollowell has collected one save and one hold while pitching to a 2.51 ERA and 1.33 WHIP across 14.1 innings out of the bullpen.
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