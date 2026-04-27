Gavin Hollowell News: Back from IL
Hollowell (undisclosed) was activated from the 7-day injured list Saturday.
Hollowell missed nearly three weeks after picking up an unspecified injury. He didn't show any signs of rust in his return to the bump Saturday, striking out a pair in a scoreless inning of relief work at Triple-A Iowa.
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