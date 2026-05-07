Gavin Hollowell News: Joins big-league bullpen
The Cubs recalled Hollowell from Triple-A Iowa on Thursday, Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network reports.
Hollowell has permitted only two runs with a 15:6 K:BB over his first eight innings at Iowa. He'll give manager Craig Counsell a fresh bullpen arm.
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