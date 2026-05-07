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Gavin Hollowell News: Joins big-league bullpen

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2026

The Cubs recalled Hollowell from Triple-A Iowa on Thursday, Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Hollowell has permitted only two runs with a 15:6 K:BB over his first eight innings at Iowa. He'll give manager Craig Counsell a fresh bullpen arm.

Gavin Hollowell
Chicago Cubs
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